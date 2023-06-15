Wimbledon Prize Money: Huge increase in prize money of Wimbledon, losers will also be rich

Wimbledon Prize Money: this yearwimbledon The total prize money has increased by 11 percent and each winner in the singles category will be given about 23 lakh pounds (24 crore 65 lakh rupees). Talking about the total prize money of Wimbledon, it will be four crore 47 lakh pounds. If seen in Indian rupees, it is about 465 crores. The All England Club has announced this on Wednesday. Please tell that this is 17.1 percent more than in 2019.

The player who lost in the first round will get around Rs 57 lakh.

Let us tell you that the prize money for the Wimbledon singles winner has become the same as in 2019. In the year 2021, it fell to 17 lakh pounds (17 crore 66 lakh rupees). At the same time, in 2020, the tournament was canceled due to the Corona epidemic and the prize was only 2 million dollars (16 crore 44 lakh rupees). Let us tell you that the player who lost in the first round will get $ 69500 ​​(about Rs 57 lakh), which is 10 percent more than last year.

Ian Hewitt, President of the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to be offering record prize money to players competing in the Championships this year. With this, our ambition is to raise the singles champion and runner-up prize money to levels higher than before the pandemic in 2019. level, as well as providing qualified support for the players in the early stages of the event.”

10 times more prize money than IPL

Where on one hand the total prize money of India’s famous league Indian Premier League is 46.5 crores. And the prize money of Wimbledon is Rs 465 crore. Means about 10 times more. 20 crores are given to the winning team in IPL. Whereas in Wimbledon, the champion player will be given Rs 24.5 crore.

Wimbledon 2023 begins on July 3

Please tell that Wimbledon 2023 will start from 3:30 pm on July 3 and will run till July 16. It will be played at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in England. For this all the players have started their preparation.

