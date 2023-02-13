Winter Solstice 2023: when, folk omens

At the end of December every year, the winter solstice occurs – a natural phenomenon when the sun drops below the earth’s horizon. For the inhabitants of the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth, this means that the longest night of the year is coming, after which daylight hours begin to gradually increase. In 2023, the event falls on December 22. Izvestia highlights the significance of the phenomenon and the tradition of an unusual day.

Winter Solstice 2023: date, history

Man has been observing the length of day and night since ancient times. Many peoples revered the Sun as the main deity, on which the ebb and flow, the harvest and, in general, life on earth depend. In honor of the heavenly patron, festivals and festivities were organized. Therefore, our ancestors believed that the day of the solstice carries a special magic – in particular, on the darkest day of the year, evil spirits are released. Nevertheless, in the cultures of many peoples, including the Slavs, there was a belief that special rites could protect against dark forces.

In summer, the change of season also occurs through the solstice. On June 20 or 21, there is the longest day and, accordingly, the shortest night of the year.

At the present level, people more often perceive the solstice as an astronomical event and the transition to a new period in the year. Nevertheless, echoes of ancient beliefs have been preserved in some religions and astrology. Some pagan traditions have also survived.

Holiday December 22: traditions

In Slavic culture, it was believed that the energy that is filled with the solstice should be used for good purposes. To do this, our ancestors performed various rituals, which are reflected in modern realities.

So, in order for the intended goals to come true, you need to purchase seeds of an unpretentious plant in a flower shop and make a wish before planting so that the plans come true. Then the seed must be planted in a pot and diligently care for the flower until spring. With the arrival of the warm season, when the earth has already thawed, the sprout needs to be transplanted under a tree in the yard.

Another custom preserved from the time of the ancestors is healing bath procedures. It is necessary to take a hot bath with the addition of salt or herbs, light candles and imagine how the body is cleansed of negative energy.

One of the most enjoyable traditions is making a wish. The cherished dream must be written on a piece of paper and rolled up the paper into a tube. After that, the leaf must be set on fire from one end, and while it burns out, wish fulfillment with all your might and whisper into the fire. The ashes that can be collected must be folded into a bag and let into the wind.

Winter Solstice 2023 Do’s and Don’ts

It is not customary to arrange noisy festivities on the Winter Solstice Day, which supposedly can disturb the spirits. However, a person is also not recommended to meet the winter season alone. The best solution would be to gather in a narrow circle and spend a sincere evening.

The day of the solstice is considered successful for divination for upcoming events and for love. New beginnings will also be successful.

On the day of the event, one should not enter into conflicts, swear and do bad deeds. It is believed that negative energy can persist for many days ahead and bring hardships and hardships with it.

Signs on the Winter Solstice 2023

In an astronomical sense, it is from this day that winter begins in the Northern Hemisphere. And the people have their own signs about the change of seasons:

frost on the trees promises a good harvest next year; heavy snowfall indicates that the whole winter will be snowy; a cloudy day is considered a herald of the early arrival of spring, but clear weather, on the contrary, means a long winter.

