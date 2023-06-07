With the release of Adipurush, special arrangements will be made in every theater for Hanuman ji, one seat will remain vacant

One Seat In Every Theater For Lord Hanuman: Superstar Prabhas’ multistarrer film ‘Adipurush’ will be released in cinema halls across the country on June 16. Big news is coming about this film based on Ramayana. The makers of the film have decided that one seat will remain vacant in each cinema during the screening of the film.

Film makers believe this

The team of the film Adipurush believes that ‘wherever Ramayana is recited. Lord Hanuman appears there. This is our belief. And honoring this belief, Prabhas’ Ram-starrer Adipurush will be screened in every single cinema hall. One seat will be specially reserved for Hanuman ji.

Know the meaning of Adipurush

Adipurush is made up of two words ‘Adi’ and ‘Purush’. Adipurush is called the original man. The first man, the first link of a dynasty or empire is called Adipurush, from whom a dynasty begins. Its second meaning is also from God, because God is the creator of the whole creation and all the living beings are his children. Since Shriram was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the reason for keeping the title of the film Adipurush could also be this.

The trailer of the film raised curiosity

There has been a lot of buzz about Prabhas’ film Adipurush even before its release. The excitement of the people for this film based on Ramayana is being created. Yesterday a new trailer of the film was released, after which people’s excitement about this film has increased even more than before.