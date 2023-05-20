withdrawal of rs 2000 note to be given benefit of the indian economy know what experts say vwt

Rs 2000 note withdrawal will have far reaching consequences

According to economic expert Dr. VP Singh, then the withdrawal of Rs 2000 note from RBI will have far-reaching consequences. In a statement released, he has said that even though 2000 rupee notes are less visible in the Indian market, it was the first choice of hoarders, bribe takers, terrorist organizations and anti-social elements. He said that fake notes of 2000 are also prevalent in the market of India, which are very difficult to identify. This step of RBI will break the back of organizations providing financial support to terrorists, bribe takers, hoarders and anti-social elements. Along with this, far-reaching consequences of this step of RBI will also be seen in the Indian economy.