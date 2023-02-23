February 23, 2023, 21:29 – BLiTZ – News

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, in his speech before the Security Council, drew attention to the fact that the European region has become a “colossus with feet of clay”, having lost access to energy supplies from Russia.

He drew attention to the fact that earlier the European Union was an organization created for interaction in the economy, not politics.

“A year after the complete severance of ties with our country, the GDP growth of the “united Europe” has stuck near zero. At the same time, record inflation rates are measured in double digits,” reads the text of his statement.

He noted that in order for the economic sphere of the powers included in the union to continue to work, a huge amount of money is spent over the annual period. He noted that countries are able to survive solely thanks to subsidies.

Recall that the New York Times, which is printed in the United States, published a text dedicated to the fact that the forces thrown by the country to create an isolation zone around the Russian Federation did not lead to a result.

