WNBC: During a walk, an American dog found the hand of a deceased woman from a nearby cemetery

March 14 - BLiTZ. As he writes "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/14/hand/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">Lenta.ru</a>”, a resident of the city of New Fork (USA) noticed a human hand after his dog began sniffing the ground. He reported the gruesome find to the police.

The human hand was found in the Mount Loretto nature reserve on Staten Island. It is reported by WNBC.

Police officers with specially trained bloodhounds arrived at the find site. But all together they could not find any other human remains nearby.

At the same time, analysis of fingerprints showed that the hand belonged to a woman who died in 2011 at the age of 63. This woman was buried in a nearby cemetery.

The police suggested that as a result of excavations in the cemetery, a neighboring grave was damaged. As a result, the hand of a long-dead person was on the surface of the earth. However, how the hand ended up in the forest at a distance of one and a half kilometers from the cemetery remains unknown.

And this is not the first such case when a dog finds human remains. So one Reddit user said that her dog returned home from the forest with a human arm torn off.