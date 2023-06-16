Woman cheated 1.27 crore by saying part time job, man got drowned in the swamp of greed

The fear of cyber criminals is in the whole country. The latest case has come to the fore in the business city of Mumbai. Here a 53-year-old man has been cheated. According to the information, the person is a resident of Central Mumbai, who recently sold his flat for 1.27 crores and wanted to buy a new flat. Cyber ​​criminals cheated money from this person.

The fraudsters lured the person with a part time job and lured him to give more returns in less time. He has complained about this to the police. The man told the police that on February 9, he received a message from a woman on Telegram about a part-time job. The woman was told that she would share the links of movies and hotels and she would have to rate them, take screenshots like them and send photos to the woman.

trapped person

The fraudsters trapped the person by luring them. He initially earned Rs 7,000 after liking and rating a hotel review, but later lost Rs 1.27 crore. Police said that the fraudsters initially pay a small amount to convince people and gain people’s faith in the fraud. After doing this, people get greedy and lose huge amount.

When the man showed interest in the part-time job, the woman sent him a web link. The woman said that she should share the details of the bank. He gave her a login and password to access the e-wallet. After this he was asked to deposit Rs 10,000 in an account. After this the person got trapped in the hoax. The woman slowly demanded money from the man in which he got trapped and lost all his money.

swindle between February and May this year

Giving information about the case, a police officer said that according to the FIR that has been registered, the total amount of fraud is about Rs 1.27 crore. The swindle from Shakhya took place between February and May this year. We have frozen eight bank accounts used by the accused.