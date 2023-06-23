Woman consumes poison with three daughters in Saharanpur, two die, one in critical condition

Saharanpur: A surprising news has come out from Saharanpur in UP. Where a mother consumed poison along with her three daughters. During this, two daughters along with the mother died. While the condition of one daughter is still fine. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The dead bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. At present the investigation has started.

what is the whole matter

According to the information received, the woman has taken such a step with family discord. Sanjay alias Sanju, a resident of Mohalla Takan, was married six years ago to Mamta, a resident of Fatehpur Thola. Mamta has three daughters. On Wednesday there was a dispute about something in the house. After which Mamta first gave her three daughters Archi (5 years), Sona (3 years) and one and a half year old Aaru mixed with poison in milk. At the same time, he himself also consumed poison. Where Archie, Aaru and Kavita died. While the condition of gold is fine.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

As soon as the information about the case was received, the police reached the spot. The dead bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The police have been involved in the investigation of the case. The interrogation of the family members is going on.

