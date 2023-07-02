Woman dies due to crane engaged in Patna Metro construction, child dies after seeing mother dying

Patna. A woman died on the spot after coming under the grip of a crane engaged in metro construction. A 4-year-old child died after seeing his mother dying in front of his eyes. After this accident that happened on Sunday afternoon, people started creating ruckus in anger. The incident took place on the bypass road in Agamkuan police station area of ​​Patna. Furious mob has damaged many vehicles passing through the road. The deceased woman has been identified as Vedmiya Devi, while her son was Prince Kumar.

people created a ruckus

Local people say that the construction work of Metro Depot was going on near Transport Nagar turn on NH-30. On the other hand, many poor people are living their lives by demolishing slums on the side of the road. It is being told that on Sunday, during the work of metro, as soon as a crane started moving ahead, suddenly Vedmiya Devi died after being buried under the vehicle. Her 4 year old son Prince was also sleeping right next to the woman. Seeing this incident, he started crying loudly and that innocent person died while crying. Seeing this painful incident, the people around got angry and got angry and started vandalizing the crane by throwing stones at it. Amidst this incident, the driver fled from the spot.

Angry people blocked the road

After the incident, angry people blocked the road for about an hour and created a ruckus. During the jam, queues of small and big vehicles started for a long distance. During this people also broke the glasses of the crane and badly damaged the crane. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of many police stations including Agam Kuan Police Station, Bypass Police Station, Ram Krishna Nagar Police Station reached the spot and got busy in convincing the people. The police of Agam Kuan police station has sent the body of the deceased woman to Nalanda Medical College Hospital for postmortem.