Woman from Jharkhand who smuggled hemp from Odisha arrested from Bihar, used to get Rs 6000 per consignment

Patna. The Railway Police has arrested a woman smuggler who smuggled marijuana from Odisha to different states of the country. 43-year-old Putul Devi, a resident of Kasmar, Bokaro, Jharkhand, has been arrested by the Railway Police along with her relative, 43-year-old Parasnath Sah, a resident of Nawada police station area of ​​Bhojpur. The arrest of both took place when Putul Devi reached platform number three of Arrah station with five kilos of ganja to give it to Parasnath. The pre-existing Railway Police team arrested both of them. Along with five kg of ganja, two mobiles have also been found from Putul Devi.

Gang’s mastermind is Rahul of Odisha

Rail SP told in the press conference that the mastermind of the Ganja smuggler gang is Rahul of Odisha. During interrogation, Putul told that Rahul, a resident of Khurda in Odisha, used to deliver ganja and tells when and where to deliver the ganja. For this, Rahul gives six thousand rupees per consignment. At the same time, I get one thousand rupees as commission from the person who has to give ganja. When the railway police searched Putul Devi, two tickets for different states were found from her, which the team seized. An FIR was lodged at Ara railway station and both were sent to jail.

It may be known that earlier, Rahul had given the task of smuggling a large amount of ganja to two students in the name of conducting tours, which was arrested by the police. A huge amount of ganja was also recovered from both the students.

Big hemp smuggling racket busted in Bihar, two students arrested for bringing hemp from Odisha

Parasnath’s big network in Arrah, used to sell ganja for double

When the railway police interrogated uncle Parasnath, arrested along with woman smuggler Putul, it was found that Parasnath used to get ganja continuously from Odisha. At double the price at which ganja used to come, he used to supply it to small smugglers in Arrah. It was told that Parasnath used to deal directly with Rahul and by ordering and paying over the phone, he used to get the goods through someone. Parasnath has a large network of drug gangs in Arrah.

