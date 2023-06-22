Woman gave birth to twins in Shramjeevi Express, train stood at Buxar station for 35 minutes

Buxar. A woman has given birth to twin baby in the AC coach of Shramjeevi Express in Buxar. With the efforts of the Buxar Railway Station Management RPF and the medical team, the female passenger was delivered safely. The woman gave birth to twins, after which the screams of the girls kept echoing in the AC coach of the train. During this, the train was stopped at Buxar station for 35 minutes. Not only this, as the track was not empty, two express trains coming from behind were also made to stand here and there. The railway administration heaved a sigh of relief when the train opened after the birth of the child.

The woman was brought in an AC coach

In relation to the incident, it is told that Budhni Devi, a resident of Ghuswari, Patna, was in the last month of delivery. She was traveling in the train from Lucknow to Patna in general bogie with her husband Ramraj Chauhan. When the train reached Zamania station around 5 am, the woman started having labor pains. This information was given at Dildarnagar station. After getting the information, the railway administration and railway personnel became fully active. First the woman was taken to B-1 AC coach and the woman was pacified.

Two trains were stopped at outer

In relation to the incident, Patna RPF post in-charge said that after receiving information from Dildar Nagar, the medical team reached Buxar station in a hurry. During this, the train which reached Buxar station at 5.24 was departed from the station at 6.00 after completion of all the work. 12392 Down Shramjeevi Express train remained standing at the station for 35 minutes. At the same time, 12141 Down Lokmanya Terminal on Outer Single was kept standing for 10 minutes and 09413 Down Ahmedabad Samastipur Express train at Chausa station was kept standing for 10 minutes.