Woman killed in earthquake in Samandag, Turkey

In the Turkish city of Samandag in the province of Hatay, a woman died as a result of new earthquakes, four more people are under the rubble. This was announced on February 20 by the TV channel CNN Turk.

According to the channel, a piece of concrete fell on her. At least four more people are under the rubble, rescuers are working to free one of them.

In addition, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay reported that earthquakes affected eight people in the south-east of the country. All the injured have been hospitalized and are being treated. He also added that there were 28 reports of the destruction of buildings.

Earlier in the day, a new earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck on the Turkish-Syrian border. Tremors were recorded at 17:04 (20:04 Moscow time) on the territory of Turkish Antakya, 75 km from Syrian Latakia. The source lay at a depth of 2 km.

Turkish authorities later indicated that at least two earthquakes had been recorded. The first with a magnitude of 6.4 is in the province of Hatay. The tremors were also felt in the neighboring provinces. Then another earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Samandag (Khatai).

It also became known that the highway between the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun collapsed due to the earthquake.

In addition, the Turkish Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) warned of the risk of rising water in the sea in the Hatay region up to 50 cm due to two new earthquakes. In this regard, citizens were asked not to approach the sea in this province.

The Al-Arabiya TV channel also reported that buildings collapsed in two cities in Syria due to earthquakes in neighboring Turkey. There are wounded.

Earlier, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey has reached 41,156 people, in Syria, more than 5,800 people died.