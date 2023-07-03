Woman made video while taking bath in bathroom, kept raping after blackmailing, police arrested

A man named Abhijeet Sardar (38) has been arrested by the police for repeatedly raping a woman (35) while taking a bath in a Sinthi area in West Bengal, blackmailing her by threatening to upload it on social sites. . The incident is from Sinthi area. Distressed by the blackmail, the victim lodged a complaint with the Sinthi police station. After starting the investigation, the police arrested Abhijeet from Dumdum area. On presenting the accused in the Sealdah court, he was directed to be sent to police custody till July 7. The police have also seized the mobile phone of the young man.

what is the matter

The victim told the police that she had bought a sewing machine in the year 2020 to become self-reliant. During this, he met Abhijeet, who serviced the sewing machine. The victim alleges that sometimes the accused used to come to Sinthi area to service the sewing machine. The victim told that her husband is an app cab driver. For this reason, he stays out of the house most of the time. In such a situation, to overcome loneliness, he made up his mind to become self-sufficient by sewing.

Distressed, the victim filed a complaint

The victim told the police that one day the accused came to her house without informing her. At that time she was taking bath in the bathroom. Taking the opportunity, Abhijeet captured the video of her bathing in his mobile phone. As soon as she came out of the bathroom, she saw the accused sitting in the room. Abhijeet showed him that video. After this, from the same day he blackmailed her and started raping her. The victim has alleged that since then the accused came to her house and started raping her. Many times the accused raped her by calling her outside hotels as well. Disturbed by his antics, the woman lodged a complaint with the Sinthi police station. After this the police arrested him. The accused is being interrogated.

