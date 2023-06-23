Woman opposes molestation in Muzaffarpur-Surat Express, then thrown from moving train along with relative

Muzaffarpur. Train travel is generally considered a safe journey. But, these days many types of criminal incidents have increased in long distance trains. Mobile snatching, luggage theft, pickpocketing are common occurrences in trains. But, the woman and her relative traveling by Muzaffarpur-Surat Express were molested in the moving train. Woman’s photo was taken from mobile. When protested against this, the victim woman and her relative were thrown out of the moving train.

Both met near the railway line

Both were found in a seriously injured condition near the railway line between Gwalior-Guna of Badori railway section of Madhya Pradesh. Who was admitted to the hospital with the help of local villagers. Along with this, the Gwalior police was informed about this incident. Gwalior Police has registered an FIR in the matter and is engaged in further action. Along with this, information has also been given to Railway Police Gwalior.

incident in gwalior

It is said that the woman and her relatives were going to Surat. Both had boarded the Muzaffarpur-Surat train at Muzaffarpur Junction. The woman is originally from Jharkhand. Was traveling in general bogie. Here, after getting information about the incident, Muzaffarpur GRP has also gathered information about the matter. It has been told that the incident took place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

