Woman shot dead in Patna, miscreants fled after throwing dead body in field

Patna. In the capital Patna, criminals have shot dead a woman. After the murder, the criminals fled by throwing the dead body on the edge of the field. After the dead body was recovered from the field, sensation spread in the area. The matter pertains to Mirzapur Defense Dam under Didarganj police station area. Didarganj police station in-charge Chetna Nand Jha told that the woman was shot dead. The identity of this woman is being ascertained. The dead body has been sent for postmortem. Police has started investigating the matter.

It is told that on Sunday morning the eyes of the villagers fell on that woman, then in a hurry the local people informed the Didarganj police station about the dead body. As soon as the information about the murder was received, the police of Didarganj police station reached the spot, took the dead body in their custody and started identifying it. The local people said that the dead woman was wearing a sky blue saree and had a tattoo on her left hand. In which SBJ is written. According to the police, there was a bullet in the stomach of the deceased woman. At present, it will be known only after the post mortem report comes.

Didarganj police station in-charge Chetnanand Jha told that the identity of this woman is being ascertained. Police has started investigating the matter. The identity of the woman has not been established till the news is written. Didarganj’s police is busy in identifying the woman. Even before this, the criminals shot and killed a woman openly in Masaurhi. The criminals shot when the woman was sitting near the house. That’s why masked criminals shot him dead.