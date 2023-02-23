February 23, 2023, 08:50 – BLiTZ – News

RIA Novosti columnist Dmitry Kosyrev noted that the head of USAID and former US permanent representative to the UN Samantha Power wrote an article stating that democracies around the world should go on the offensive.

Kosyrev stressed that USAID has been repeatedly suspected of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, including discrediting Russia and promoting LGBT values ​​in Ukraine.

According to Kosyrev, Power puts forward in his article the idea that democracies around the world should overcome their mistakes, not consider every “autocrat” and “populist” a threat, and give the people in power more money to ensure economic growth and prosperity. .

In the article, Power also recalls USAID’s $30 billion budget and US and partner plans for global infrastructure funding.

Kosyrev believes that Power is using the article for self-promotion, to showcase how USAID is doing great work, and also to remind about the powerful budget of the office and its partners. He also notes that USAID has been seen interfering in the affairs of other countries, as well as influencing their public opinion.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.