Woman’s lip bitten by dentist during treatment, had to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, a dentist cut off the lips of a woman during treatment. Now he had to pay about Rs 60,000 to the woman as compensation. According to media reports, a consumer court in Bengaluru has ordered Rs 60,000 as compensation to the victim while awarding a judgment against the dentist. This incident is of June, 2020. It is being told in the report that the dentist accidentally cut the lip of a woman during the orthodontics procedure. After this the woman had to get five stitches on her lip. After this he also had to undergo plastic surgery.

It is being told that due to the cutting of the lips of the woman, a big mark was formed on the face in the middle of the nose. Hurt by this, the woman filed a case against the dentist in the consumer court. The consumer court held the dentist responsible for negligence and unprofessional approach towards the patient and ordered Rs 60,000 as compensation.

Incident happened in June, 2020

According to a report in the English newspaper Times of India, a 32-year-old woman from Ramamurthynagar, Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is the mother of two children. She went to Sure Smile Dental Care in Horamavu on the evening of June 13, 2020, for treatment. His acquaintance, Vinod Pattabhiraman, a dentist, used a dental blade machine to perform orthodontics on her front teeth, when he accidentally hit the woman’s upper lip, cutting it.

Even face was not allowed to be seen after the lip was cut

It has been said in the report that the woman felt that blood started coming out of her wound. After getting a cut on her lip with the blade, the distraught woman asked for a mirror to see her wound, which the dentist allegedly refused. The dentist put a band-aid on the cut and sent him home saying that it was just a minor wound. He also charged Rs 5,000 as a fee for the treatment.

dentist refused to treat

According to the report, when the woman reached home after getting treatment, she saw her face in the mirror. The blood flowing from the lips was not stopping. Another doctor told him that the injury was so severe that it required immediate stitches. When the woman and her husband contacted the dentist over the phone and explained the situation, he ignored it and called her back to his clinic to get stitches. The woman refused it. After this, he started getting treatment at another place. Two days later, after opening the bar, she was shocked to see her face in the mirror. A big scar had formed from his lips to his nose.

Consumer court directed to give compensation of 15 thousand rupees for taking money from customer for carry bag

Case filed in consumer court on June 26, 2020

The report states that the woman sent a legal notice to the concerned dentist on June 26, 2020. He approached the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Shantinagar and demanded compensation of around Rs 30 lakh. The case filed by the woman started in September 2020. At the same time, the counsel for the dentist argued that there was a small wound on the upper lip of the complainant during the treatment, which was neither due to the negligence of the doctor nor was it done intentionally. The counsel argued that during the dental treatment process there is a possibility of injury to the soft tissues and bleeding which stops on its own. This didn’t cause any serious problems and didn’t require stitches.