Women are becoming self-sufficient by selling eco-friendly jute jewelry in Dhanbad, there is demand in Bengal too

Dhanbad, Satya Raj : We all know that how important a balanced environment is for us and our future generations. But, today we use such elements in the material used around us, which are the factors of environmental pollution. To create awareness about this, many products are being prepared from jute by Silver Self Help Group and Bharat Bhakti Self Help Group.

Fashionable bags of jute, storage bags with envelopes, dolls, idols, slippers, files are being made. It is being appreciated a lot and is also in demand. Latest fashionable jewelery is also being prepared from jute. This jewelery is becoming very popular among girl students as well as brides and women. Its price is also favorable to the common people. Preeti Suman, secretary of the Silver Self Help Group, says that 20 members are associated with the group. Jewelery and other jute products are being prepared at a margin of Rs 10 to 20.

There is a workshop in Nawadih

Preeti tells that they have a workshop in Nawadih. We are focusing more on jute jewellery. There is also a demand for bags. There is a margin of Rs 10 per bag. The group members prepare malls in the workshop from 10 am to 5 pm. Raw materials like jute cloth, handle, chain lock, zipper, designer clothes etc. are procured online.

jewelery available online

jute jewelery Along with Dhanbad, it is also in demand in Bengal. Chhaya Kumari, President of Bharat Bhakti Group, says that the demand for jute jewelery is highest in Bengal. Jute earrings cost Rs 50, necklace Rs 120 to Rs 150, complete set, bangle Rs 80. Apart from looking beautiful, they are also eco friendly. It is prepared from jute. Herbal colors are offered on it. Jewelery is being prepared on all kinds of designs.

Jute is environment friendly

Preeti Suman told that opposition to polythene was necessary. In such a situation, there was a need for an alternative, which is easily available to us. We focused on jute products. The specialty of jute cloth is that if it gets torn from somewhere or the stitch is torn, it can be repaired again, it gets mixed easily in the soil when it becomes waste. Products made of jute look attractive. Jute bags are attractive as well as safe for the environment.

