Women became terror for liquor traders in Bihar, know how Rinku Devi became the flag of anti-liquor campaign

Mithilesh, Patna. The women of Bithan, about 70 kilometers away from Samastipur district headquarters, have become a terror for the liquor businessmen. It was not an easy task for Jeevika Didi Rinku Devi, who started the war against the liquor mafia. Now this fight has become a fight for the livelihood of all sisters of Bithan. When the voice was raised against alcohol, women were targeted. He was attacked. A conspiracy was hatched to weaken them at every level. But the liquor traders had to lag behind in front of the power of the women. This fight of women against alcohol has now become a symbol of social change and hundreds of anonymous women of Bithan have become the flag of anti-alcohol campaign.

Rinku did not bow down even before threats

Rinku Devi, who is leading this campaign, tells that during the campaign against liquor together with Jeevika didis, she once got information that liquor business was being done illegally by a person in the village itself. Everyone reached there with Didi. Seeing Jeevika didis coming, drunkards and liquor traders ran away from there. The women broke all the stuff there. Meanwhile, the liquor traders were repeatedly threatening to implicate them in false cases. She did not bow down to the threat.

Campaign continues even after husband’s death

Rinku tells that when I started getting the businessmen caught while selling liquor, they conspired and beat me up. Due to head injury, his memory also became weak. Unfortunately, Rinku Devi’s husband also died in the meanwhile. Despite this, his campaign continues. Wherever they get the information about the sale of liquor or toddy, they either reach themselves and force the liquor mafia to stop the business or call the toll free number or the police and get the liquor mafia arrested. She says that she is proud of the fact that she never let her fight against the liquor mafia weaken.

Our effort is not to sell liquor, people should live peacefully

Rinku Devi is associated with self-help group. Are you scared of liquor mafia now? Rinku Devi smiles slightly on the question and says why should I be scared? Those people are scared to see me. When I came back alive even after being beaten so badly, I am no longer afraid of dying. Rinku Devi says that her effort is to make our village good, people live in peace. Liquor should not be sold and people should fully accept the decision taken by the government. Seeing the courage of Rinku Devi, she has also been honored on many forums. He was honored in Patna by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the occasion of Nasha Mukti Diwas 2019.

rinku devi inspiration for women

Jeevika CEO Rahul Kumar said that Rinku Devi is an inspiration for women campaigning against prohibition. Despite the death of her husband, she did not let her campaign weaken.