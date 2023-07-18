Women of all three armies will celebrate 24 years of victory in Kargil war

New Delhi, 18 July (Hindustan Times). The ‘Women Empowerment Women Motorcycle Rally’ began on Tuesday from National War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial, Drass to celebrate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Army Chief General Manoj Pandey flagged off the women’s motorcycle rally of the three services. The Chief of Army Staff complimented the entire team for undertaking such a challenging journey which highlights the important role of women in nation building.

The 25-member team for the motorcycle rally includes two Veer Naris, one of whom is a serving officer. In addition, there are 10 serving women officers in the Indian Army, one woman officer each from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, three women soldiers from the Indian Army and eight armed officers. The all-women team will celebrate the decisive victory of the armed forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The rally will reach Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 25 after covering a distance of about 1000 kms. During this, the motorcycle rally will pass through the plains of Haryana, Punjab and high mountain passes of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During their visit, the team will interact with NCC cadets, students from various schools, colleges and Veer Naris. The Indian Army has partnered with TVS Motor Company for this rally and the participants will be riding on TVS Ronin motorcycles.

Archana Pandey, President, Army Wives Welfare Association was also present on the occasion. Several military and civilian dignitaries including TVS Motor Company’s flagship business-premium and other sponsors were present for the flag hoisting at the National War Memorial. The participants of the rally were inspired and enthused by the people gathered at the venue.