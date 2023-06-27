Women of Bengali society worship Maa Vipadtarini, seeking blessings to save the family from every calamity

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: Vipadtarini Puja was performed by the women of the Bengali community on Tuesday at Medininagar, the divisional headquarters of Palamu. This event was organized in Bangiya Durga Bari. This puja is being organized for the last many years.

Know what is Vipadtarini Puja

Vipadtarini Puja is performed every year on Shani or Tuesday of Ashadh month. In this worship only one form of Maa Durga is worshipped. The women of Bengali society pray to Maa Vipadtarini to save their family and society from every calamity and calamity.

Only women worship

Only married women participate in this puja. This worship is done collectively. The women of the society gather at one place and worship through the Pandit. This worship has great importance in the Bengali society. The female head of the family from almost all the houses participates in this puja. Other married women of the family can also participate as per their wish.

Dasgupta and Sengupta family first started worship

The practice of this worship was first started in Medininagar from the Dashgupta and Sengupta families of Navatoli. It is believed that Swarnarani Dashgupta and Aarti Sengupta started this worship. At that time, the women of the Bengali society used to gather in their houses and worship. In later days, when its popularity increased and the crowd started gathering, this puja was organized in Durgabari.

Be active in organizing

Devesh Moitra, President of Bangiya Durga Bari, Secretary Divendu Gupta, Devashish Sengupta, Prasenjit Dashgupta, Subhash Vishwas, Shivesh Moitra, Shibdash Chatterjee, Proshant Bhattacharya, Basudev Goswami, Abhinav Chatterjee etc. had a commendable contribution in making the organization of Puja successful. The program of worship was done under the auspices of Pandit Devi Prasad Banerjee.