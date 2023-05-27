Women won in Bihar Panchayat by-election, won 345 seats out of 605 posts

In the Bihar Panchayat by-election, women have won more posts than men. The counting of votes on 605 posts was done by the State Election Commission on Saturday. In this, women won 345 posts while male candidates won 260 posts. The age of 122 newly elected representatives in the by-election is between 21 years to 25 years. On May 25, voting was held for the election of Mukhiya, Panchayat member and Panch in the Panchayat sub-election.

According to the counting results released by the State Election Commission, by-elections were held for seven posts of Zilla Parishad members. In this, four women and three men have got mandate. Similarly, by-elections were held for 41 posts of Panchayat Samiti members, in which 30 women and 11 men candidates won. Bye-elections were held for 48 posts of Gram Panchayat heads, in which women candidates won on 27 posts and male candidates won on 21 posts only.

Women lagged behind in the elections held for 52 posts of village court sarpanch. In this, 30 male sarpanchs got victory, while 22 women managed to become sarpanch. Out of 316 posts of Gram Panchayat member, 177 posts went to the account of women, while 139 posts were given to men. Similarly, in the by-elections for the total 141 posts of panch of village court, 85 posts came in the favor of women, while men had to be content with 56 posts only. It is also interesting in the Panchayat by-election that a total of 1961 candidates were in the fray for 605 posts, in which the maximum number of 1004 female candidates and 957 male candidates were in the fray.

