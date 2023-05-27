Women workers posted in Bihar’s one stop center have increased problems, 73,113 calls on helpline number, 54,416 false

Prahlad Kumar, Patna. One stop centers have been set up in seven districts of Bihar, so that women and adolescent girls who are victims of violence can get counselling, legal, police and health related help under one roof. Under this scheme, one stop center has been established in every district. From April 2022 to February 2023, 73,113 calls were received here, out of which about 54,416 calls fell. At the same time, it has the highest number of blank calls. Due to this, the problems of the women personnel posted in the helpline are increasing.

This is how calls come

According to officials, after making blank call, drop call, insufficient call and wrong call on the helpline number, when the team goes to inquire about the incident, it is known that the call was wrong. For this reason, after receiving a call in the helpline, it takes more time to confirm it.

438 cases settled

It has been said in the report of the Social Welfare Department that 5213 cases were registered in 2021-22, out of which 4280 cases have been settled. On the other hand, if we look at the figures from April 2022 to February 2023 in the helpline, a total of 73113 calls have been received in 11 months. Out of which only 2217 calls were registerable and 438 cases have been settled so far. The rest will also be settled soon.

Such cases are being settled

Child marriage: 64

Domestic Violence: 997

Dowry violence: 339

Human Trafficking: 7

Mental Harassment: 405

Physical violence: 184

Sexual abuse: 58

Others : 163 This is all the call 181 has received in the last one year.

