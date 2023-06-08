Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India beat Chinese Taipei 11-0 in semi-finals

New Delhi, 8 June (Hindustan Times). The Indian junior women’s hockey team on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 at Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian team defeated Chinese Taipei 11-0 in their last pool match to enter the semi-finals. With this win, the Indian team remained unbeaten in the pool stage of the tournament. India won three matches in Pool A and drew one.

Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke (1′), Dipika (3′), Annu (10′, 52′), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12′), Neelam (19′), Manju Chaurasia (33′), Sunlita Toppo for the Indian team (43′, 57′), Dipika Soreng (46′), and Mumtaz Khan (55′) scored.

India dominated from the start and launched relentless attacks against Chinese Taipei. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke scored a field goal in the very first minute of the match to put India ahead 1-0. After that Deepika (3′) converted the penalty corner to double the team’s lead. In addition, Annu (10′) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12′) scored a goal each to give India a 4–0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter as well, the Indian team continued to dominate and Neelam (19′) scored a goal to put India ahead 5-0. The Indian team was leading 5-0 till the interval. Manju Chaurasia (33′) and Sunlita Toppo (43′) scored field goals for India in the third quarter to increase India’s lead to 7-0.

In the fourth quarter, goals from Pika Soreng (46′), Annu (52′), Mumtaz Khan (55′), and Sunlita Toppo (57′) gave India an 11–0 victory. The Indian junior women’s hockey team will now face either Japan or Kazakhstan in the semi-finals of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 on June 10 at 09:30 AM IST.