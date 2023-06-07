Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India would like to beat Chinese Taipei and secure a place in the semi-finals

New Delhi, 7 June (Hindustan Times). The Indian junior women’s hockey team made a thrilling start to their campaign at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara, Japan, winning their opening two matches and drawing 2-2 against Korea in the third match. India recorded a resounding 22–0 victory over Uzbekistan in their opening match. This was followed by a 2–1 win over Malaysia and a 2–2 draw against Korea.

Now, on Thursday, the Indian junior women’s hockey team will take on Chinese Taipei to seal their place in the semi-finals. Notably, India are currently on top of the Pool A table with seven points from three matches and a win in their last group-stage game against Chinese Taipei would propel them into the last-four of the tournament.

Ahead of the crucial tie, Indian junior women’s hockey team captain Preeti said, “The tournament has been good for us so far as we haven’t lost a single match so far. There were close matches against Malaysia and Korea, but it made us realize our strengths.” Gave us a chance to prove it as we came back after conceding the first goals in both the matches.

“We constantly keep our plans and objectives in mind, ensuring that we stand firm against any adversaries we may face. Whatever challenges we face, we will continue to give our best,” he added. And committed to staying committed to our strategies.”

Going by their recent form, India should not face much trouble in defeating Chinese Taipei, who have won only one of the three matches they have played in the tournament so far and are fourth in Pool A with just three points. . The Indian junior women’s hockey team will take on Chinese Taipei in their fourth and last Pool A game on June 8. This match will start at 12:30 pm.