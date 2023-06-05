Wonder of Junk Festival: The beauty of the city increased by the dividers made of bad tires in Gumla

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: The beauty of Gumla has increased with junk (waste material). The tire which was thrown useless after driving. A divider has been made from those tires near Patel Chowk in Gumla city. The Junk Festival has taught the people of Gumla how to use the waste materials. Under this campaign, with the initiative of Gumla Municipal Council and some people of Gumla, waste tires were converted into decorations.

Construction of environmental garden made from scrap pipe

The colorful divider is attracting people near Patel Chowk in the city. An environmental garden has been constructed with the help of scrap pipes near Patel Chowk. Different types of eco-friendly plants are being planted in this garden prepared on World Environment Day.

Gumla needs to be decorated in an orderly manner

Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said that there is a need to beautify Gumla in a systematic manner. In this work, the people of the city should cooperate with the district administration and the city council. The administration wants Gumla to become a beautiful city. For this, the administration has started the initiative. The general public is also getting cooperation in this.

Jharkhand’s first recycle park to be built in Gumla

City council administrator Sanjay Kumar has said that there is a plan to develop the Paryavaran Vatika in Patel Chowk as a recycling park, which will probably be the first recycling park in the state. Told that the area near Patel Chowk where people used to spread filth throughout the day. The message of environmental protection has been given by making that area beautiful.

Foreign guests were convinced of the beauty of Jharkhand, said- the beauty here is attractive, showed interest in these things

Clean Gumla, beautiful Gumla will be made with the help of people

He said that with the help of the people of the city, the city council is making sincere efforts to make Gumla clean and beautiful Gumla. Additional Collector Sudhir Gupta said that it is a pleasure to see the work of the Municipal Council getting down to the ground. He has appealed to the people of the city to give necessary cooperation in decorating it.