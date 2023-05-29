Work news: Get the revised locker agreement done by June 30, know the bank locker charges

If you have taken a locker in the bank, then by June 30, you will have to make a revised locker agreement. This rule is for all public including other banks. According to the information received, the rules of the agreement came into force on January 1, 2022, for customers taking new lockers in banks. According to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank, this agreement should be on stamp paper, which is given by the banks to their customers for free.

Banks charge fees instead of lockers

National General Secretary of All India Officers Association DN Trivedi said that banks provide lockers to their customers to keep expensive things and important documents safe. They are safe to a great extent, because in one of its decisions, the Supreme Court has fixed the responsibility of the banks in case of theft and fraud. He told that all government and private banks provide locker facilities, in return for which they also charge annual fees from the customers.

bank locker charges

For providing locker facilities, banks charge their customers a fee according to the size of the locker.

State Bank Of India The locker charge depends on the cities and size. In urban cities, the bank charges Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for small, medium, large and extra large size lockers, on which GST has to be paid separately.

Punjab National Bank Has reduced the number of free visits from 15 to 12. The annual rent of a locker in rural and semi-urban areas ranges from Rs 1250 to Rs 10 thousand. Rent in urban cities ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the size.

ICICI Bank Locker rent is taken in advance and the locker borrower should have a bank account. Charges Rs 1200 to Rs 5000 for a small size locker. And for extra large size lockers, it charges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000.

Axis Bank In urban areas, it charges Rs 2,700 for a small locker, Rs 6,000 for a medium size locker, Rs 10,800 for a large size locker and Rs 12,960 for an extra large locker.

