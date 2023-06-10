Work news: Link PAN with Aadhaar by this day, otherwise income tax return will not be filed

Patna. If you have not yet linked the Aadhaar card and PAN number, then definitely get it done by June 30. Earlier, the last date to link Aadhaar and PAN was 31st March, which has been extended to 30th June. If this is not done in time, the PAN card will become inactive. Along with this, you will also be debarred from filing income tax returns. This time, taking a strict decision, the Income Tax Department has made it clear that now non-linked PAN cards with Aadhaar will become invalid. That’s why people should link their Aadhaar-PAN in time. In this regard, the preferred CA Rajesh Khaitan said that the taxpayer himself can link his Aadhaar and PAN in the way given below.

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status

Income Tax Department Portal On the home page without logging in, on clicking the link Aadhaar status on the quick links, PAN and Aadhaar number will have to be entered. Then as soon as you click on View Link Aadhaar Status, you will get the information whether the PAN card is linked to Aadhaar or not.

You can also link Aadhaar-PAN yourself

To link Aadhaar-PAN, one has to select the link Aadhaar option given in the quick link option on the portal of the Income Tax Department. After this, enter PAN and Aadhaar number and click on validate. Then by giving your name and mobile number according to Aadhaar, you click on the link Aadhaar. After this, six digit OTP will come on the given mobile number, which will have to be entered and click on validate. After this, after some time, you can send a request to link PAN and Aadhaar by depositing an online challan of Rs 1000 in E-pay tax in the payment option, which will be updated in the next 48 hours. But for this it is necessary that your name and date of birth should be same in both Aadhaar and PAN.

News of work: Income proof will have to be given for investing more than Rs 10 lakh in post office savings schemes

If there is no PAN-Aadhaar link, they will not be able to do this work either.

Will not be able to do transaction of more than 50 thousand rupees in the savings account of the bank.

You may also face difficulties in making mutual funds and other financial investments.

There can be trouble in share transaction demat account.

Will not be able to buy gold ornaments worth more than Rs 2 lakh.

Will have to face trouble in buying property.

Old income tax refund will not be available.

Returns filed will not be processed.

TDS will be deducted from the higher rate of income tax.

