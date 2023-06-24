Work News: Salaried employees can file income tax return without Form 16, know how

Patna. Form 16 is the most important document for salaried employees filing income tax. It is provided by the employer to the employees along with the details of TDS at source and salary. As per the Income Tax provisions, every employer has to issue Form 16 to the employees having income subject to TDS. But if Form 16 is not provided to a salaried employee, he can still file Income Tax Return (ITR).

According to senior chartered accountant Rajesh Khaitan, if a salaried employee has not received Form 16 yet, then he can file ITR without Form 16 as well. It is possible to file Income Tax Return (ITR) without Form 16 for the assessment year 2023-24. While Form 16 is generally used by salaried employees to simplify the process and fill correct details.

Rajesh Khaitan told that without Form 16, salaried employees can file their ITR by presenting other documents like payment bill and Form 26AS along with investment to claim TDS. Khaitan told that first of all all salary bills should be collected from the concerned financial year. These bills should contain the statement of salary, allowances, exemptions and other income sources. Lastly, it is necessary to verify the Form 26AS, which can be viewed through the official website of the Income Tax Department.

Chartered Accountant Rajesh Khaitan told that the TDS details mentioned in Form 26AS should match with the computed income statement. ITR filed without e-verification will be treated as incomplete and the issue will not be entertained by the Income Tax Department.

