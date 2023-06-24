Work will start soon on these expressways to be built in Jharkhand, Rs 17000 crore will be spent on the schemes

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav started the work of Jharkhand’s first expressway Ormanjhi-Gola-Jainamod. In his presence, the work of this four-lane expressway was started on Friday. Before this, the chairman also held a meeting with the officers and the sensor. Also discussed with Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Road Construction Secretary Sunil Kumar and other officials.

CS informed about the projects: The chairman informed the Chief Secretary about the ongoing projects in Jharkhand. Told that projects worth Rs 11,000 crore are going on here and work on schemes worth Rs 17,000 crore has to be started. The chairman urged to remove the problems of land acquisition in the schemes of NH 75.

The Chief Secretary said that the DPR should also be made fast for the new projects to be given. The chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Ratu Road elevated corridor. Here, the chairman planted saplings in the area below Sikidiri. Saplings were planted near the camp office of the company making the expressway.

Consent on construction of flyover in Garhwa



During the construction of four-lane near Garhwa in NH-75, the problem of coming to the cemetery in the middle of the road was put before the NHAI chairman on Friday. Officials from the state government also said that if the flyover is agreed upon, then there will be no problem. Right now the work has stopped there. Due to the construction of the flyover, there will be an increase of only six to seven crore rupees in the estimate. After listening to everything, the chairman has agreed on this. Now the committee will sit for further action.