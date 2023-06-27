Workers are the biggest strength of BJP, PM said in my booth the strongest program

After flagging off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi addressed BJP’s program. Addressing the Mera Booth Sabse Strong program, PM Modi said that the biggest strength of the party is its workers. PM Modi said that booth workers have a big role in making BJP the biggest political party in the world. He said that in this way my booth is feeling very good to be a part of the strongest program on the land of energetic Madhya Pradesh.

Gift of two Vande Bharat trains to the people of MP

Talking to BJP booth workers, PM Modi said that I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. Traveling from Bhopal to Jabalpur will now be faster and more comfortable. PM Modi said that Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state.

"I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state," says PM Modi while interacting with BJP booth… pic.twitter.com/pNzOKJTq6r

