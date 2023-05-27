Working with Amitabh Bachchan is always magical... Waiting for the right script, Abhishek Bachchan said this

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his strong acting. The actor has given more than one film in his film career. Now he said in an interview that it is always a pleasure for him to work with his father Amitabh Bachchan, and both of them are looking forward to a script that proves to be ‘memorable’ for the audience. Amitabh and Abhishek have worked together in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Sarkar Raj’, Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ and filmmaker R. Worked in Balki’s film ‘Paa’. In the film ‘Paa’, Amitabh played the character of a child suffering from “Progeria”, while Abhishek played the role of the child’s father.

Abhishek wants to work on a good script with Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek said that they both love working together, but they want to be responsible about their choices. Abhishek told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) here, “We have done a lot of amazing, memorable work together, so we want to continue it. That’s why we wait for the right script and when such a film is offered to us, we will work together.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s workfront

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be starring in Balki’s upcoming feature “Ghoomar”. The film is inspired by the story of the late Károly Takács, a Hungarian shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after injuring his right hand. Talking about the work front, the actor was seen in the tenth film directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. It revolves around a devious but witty politician who decides to attempt his 10th board while serving a jail sentence. The film was very much liked by the audience. Apart from this, he has R Balki’s Ghoomar, in which Saiyami Kher is also in an important role.

