World Bank chief Malpas announced his decision to step down

The head of the World Bank, David Malpass, announced his intention to leave his post in the coming months. This was reported on February 15 by the agency Bloomberg.

According to the agency, early resignation could occur about a year before the official expiration of Malpass’s term. The reason for this decision has not yet been disclosed.

David Malpass has been the head of the World Bank since April 5, 2019.

In turn, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedthat the United States will propose its own candidate for the post of head of the World Bank.

“We will propose a candidate who will lead the World Bank and continue its many years of work in the areas of combating extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity, will <…> transforming multilateral development banks to better meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Yellen said.

Earlier, on February 12, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not intend to extend his term of office, which expires on September 30, 2023. According to the publication, Stoltenberg has a good chance of becoming president of the World Bank.

