World Bank opens treasury to improve school education in Chhattisgarh, read full report here

Chhattisgarh: The World Bank has approved Rs 2,460 crore to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in schools in Chhattisgarh. This financial assistance will help about 4 million i.e. 40 lakh students. Giving this information on Wednesday, a government official said that the purpose of funding is also to encourage science and commerce education at the higher secondary level.

About 40 lakh students will get benefit

The Public Relations Department official said that the project named Chhattisgarh Accelerated Learning for a Knowledge Economy Operation (CHALK) will benefit about 40 lakh students from the poor and weaker sections of the society. He said that the Chhattisgarh government has opened Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools across the state to provide quality education to students from underprivileged communities. He said that this project would help in developing and operating about 600 model schools from class 1 to 12.

Know what is the purpose of CHALK

The Chhattisgarh Accelerated Learning for a Knowledge Economy Operation (CHALK) aims to improve access to education across all grades and address the growing demand for science and commerce studies at the senior secondary level. The official said that under the CHALK project, residential facilities would be provided for students and teachers in schools in remote places. He said, with the help of funds sanctioned by the World Bank, the enrollment rate of students in schools will be increased. Apart from this, along with improving the quality of education, science and commerce education will be promoted in the secondary schools of the state. The official said that this project will help in compensating for the loss in education during Covid-19. Under the project, teachers will be trained to make classroom lessons an enjoyable and engaging experience for students. Due to which better employment opportunities will also be created in the fast growing manufacturing and service sectors in Chhattisgarh.