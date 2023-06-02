World Bicycle Day 2023: Learn what mistakes should not be made while cycling on World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day 2023: World Bicycle Day is being celebrated every year on 3 June. The United Nations General Assembly has declared June 3 to be celebrated as World Bicycle Day. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people understand that how much better the bicycle is for physical health.

Cycle has taught me a lot

Learning to ride a bicycle is probably our favorite childhood memory. Balancing the bicycle while pedaling and falling down several times, the bicycle probably taught us a lot in life.It is important to keep moving to keep your balance .

Learn what mistakes should not be made while cycling

Mistakes made while riding a bicycle Often people hold the handle of the bicycle tightly while riding a bicycle, due to which their sitting posture becomes wrong. When the body leans forward due to curvature of the spine, people may have problems related to the stomach.

Some people have a habit while riding a bicycle that they keep the seat set very low and then ride the bicycle. In such a situation, let us tell you that sitting down during cycling can have a bad effect on the knees and arthritis can also occur.

Often people do stretching even before cycling. But let us tell you that doing this can have a negative effect on health. In such a situation, people should do stretching before doing workouts. Stretching should not be done before cycling.

Often people drink water repeatedly while riding a bicycle. Please tell that doing this can also be harmful for health. Drinking water repeatedly while cycling can cause a person to urinate, which can also cause problems.