World Bicycle Day 2023: Many organizations of Ranchi are making people aware by forming bicycle groups

World Bicycle Day 2023: every year on 3rd june world bicycle day is celebrated. There are many purposes and benefits behind celebrating it. Along with environmental protection, cycling is necessary for health. Even today people use cycles to go to school, college and office. There are many people in the capital Ranchi too, who do cycling everyday along with morning walk. Many organizations are also running awareness campaigns by forming cycle groups.

There are many bicycle groups in the capital. Along with giving the message of environmental protection, the members of the group also make people aware of cycling. Events like Cyclothon are also organized from time to time by the group. Big officers, businessmen, sportsmen of Ranchi are included in these groups. The members of the group visit various places by bicycle. At the same time, there is also a cycle group for women. This year also the fourth edition of Ranchi Cyclothon-2023 is being organized on Saturday on World Cycle Day.

many benefits of cycling

There are many benefits of cycling. Cycling can reduce the risk of heart and blood vessels. Cycling is also beneficial in reducing weight. This burns a lot of calories. Regular cycling can cure diabetes. Also, it strengthens the muscles. Continuous cycling reduces the risk of other diseases including cancer.

Do cycling within the stipulated time limit

Always cycle within the prescribed limits. Doctors recommend cycling for about 30 minutes. Doctors also believe that half an hour of cycling is beneficial for health. At the same time, cycling in the sun can be injurious to health.

Rajdhani people enjoying chartered bike

Everyone is enjoying the chartered bike operated by Smart City Corporation in the capital. There are around 600 chartered bikes. For this, there are more than 40 stands at various intersections.

Exercise is very important to stay healthy. Cycling is also very good for health. Cycling also helps in preventing depression, anxiety and stress. However, cycling should be done only after checking the heart.

Dr. Vidyapati, Physician, RIMS

Cycling keeps fit physically and mentally. In such a situation, one should try to travel short distances by bicycle. The government is also requested to develop bicycle-friendly infrastructure in Ranchi. Such as cycle tracks, cycle parking stations, all government buildings and shopping malls should be earmarked for parking cycles. Also, people should be motivated to cycle.

Kanishk Poddar, Bicycle Mayor of Ranchi