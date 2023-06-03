World Bicycle Day: Switching to e-cycle can be beneficial, know how

World Bicycle Day 2023: World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. There are many purposes and benefits behind celebrating it. Cycling is important for environmental protection as well as for health. Today’s era is of electric vehicles and e-cycle has taken the place of regular cycle. Today we will talk about some of the top electric bicycles available in the Indian market, which easily navigate through the traffic jams and are also better for the environment.

Hero Lectro Unisex

Hero Lectro has launched this electric bicycle with a wheel size of 700 mm. This electric bicycle is equipped with high torque 250W BLDC motor and comes in 175 x 28 x 115 dimensions. In addition to this, the offered electric bicycle is made using high-quality aluminum and weighs around 20 kgs. Available with 4 riding modes and IP67 certified integrated battery, the cycle comes in black color and is priced at Rs 30,604.

Volt E Bike Turbo

This electric cycle with 21 gears and double brake feature is very effective for daily use. A distance of 25 to 50 kilometers can be easily covered by this cycle. Also, good speed is also available in it. Equipped with the latest features and functions, this cycle has a 21 gear change system and the safety of double brakes is also available. It is fit for both men and women. The price of this cycle is Rs 45,990.

E Motorad EMX

This electric bicycle will be of great use for daily use. It gets a multifunction brake system. Its LED display helps the user to maintain the speed. Due to the 5 mod programs given in it, it becomes very easy to use it. Equipped with multiple functions, this cycle comes with a lifetime warranty. It has a powerful motor of 36 watts, which runs for more than 10 hours. The price of this electric bicycle is Rs 54,999.