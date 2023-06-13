World Blood Donor Day 2023: Why donate blood? Dr. Chandrabhushan, senior resident of RIMS Blood Bank, telling the benefits

Ranchi, Guruswaroop Mishra

It is said that blood donation is a great donation. Even after this, people shy away from donating blood due to lack of awareness. One drop of your blood can give new life to someone. Actually, there are many misconceptions about blood donation in the society. For this reason people shy away from donating blood. on june 14 world blood donor day (World Blood Donor Day 2023). On this occasion, Dr. Chandra Bhushan, Senior Resident of RIMS Blood Bank, knows why blood donation should be done. What are its advantages?

Blood donation does not cause any disease, does not affect health badly

Your blood (blood) is priceless. One drop of your blood can save someone’s life. That’s why do donate blood. World Blood Donor Day is on 14th June. Do take a pledge to donate blood on this occasion. Donating blood does not affect health badly and does not cause any disease. Rather there are many benefits of blood donation. Let us tell you that Dr. Chandrabhushan of RIMS himself has donated blood 27 times and motivates people to donate blood.

Do not ignore these symptoms of silent killer hypertension, negligence can be very costly for life

That’s why do donate blood, these are the benefits

There are many benefits of blood donation. You can understand them like this in 10 points.

1. Healthy Way of Basic Health Checkup

Blood donation is a healthy way of basic health checkup. Under this, HIV (1, 2), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, malaria, syphilis, hemoglobin, blood group, blood pressure and others are examined.

2. Blood donation prevents heart attack

Blood donation prevents heart attack. Protects up to 88 percent in frequent blood donors.

3. New blood cells are formed by bone marrow activation.

4. Donating blood burns extra calories (650).

5. Regular blood donation prevents the risk of cancer (liver, lung, stomach).

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Save the children! In Jharkhand, 2.9 percent more daughters than sons are consuming tobacco

That’s why do donate blood, these are the benefits

6. Donate blood regularly for weight loss.

Blood donation is very important for mental satisfaction. One unit of blood can save the lives of three to four people. Regular blood donation prevents iron overload.

10. Reduces liver problems.

World TB Day 2023: How will TB be defeated in Jharkhand, what is the action plan of the Health Department?

Street play and awareness rally in RIMS on World Blood Donor Day

With the aim of making people aware about blood donation on World Blood Donor Day, junior doctors of Jharkhand’s largest government hospital RIMS will perform a street play and take out a rally. There will be a street play on blood donation at RIMS from 5 pm on Wednesday. After this a rally will be taken out. The rally will go from RIMS campus via gate number 1 to gate number 2 and trauma center.