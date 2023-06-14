World Blood Donor Day: Voluntary Platelet Apheresis Blood Donor Registry released by Governor

Lucknow: On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, Governor Anandiben Patel released KGMU’s ‘Voluntary Platelet Apheresis Blood Donor Registry’. In this registry, the details of those blood donors have been collected, who can be called for blood donation under special need.

Platelets will be needed

Head of Transfusion Medicine Department of KGMU and event organizer Prof. Tulika Chandra told that single donor platelets are obtained through the process of apheresis. For this, blood donation of the patient’s blood group is required. Often the blood donor of the patient’s blood group is not found among his relatives and friends. Due to which blood will be supplied to such a patient by searching the donor of his group through this registry book.

Aligarh: Ajay Chaudhary, who has donated blood 202 times, has resolved to donate organs, wife Sushila is also not behind him.

KGMU started such a system for the first time

Pro. Tulika Chandra told that this system established in KGMU is the first and unique in the state. Apart from this, Asia’s first and only Pathogen Reduction Machine is also installed in the Department of Transfusion Medicine. Due to which the blood received from blood donation has the ability to eliminate all infections.

All healthy people must donate blood once: Governor

Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the voluntary blood donation camp organized on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at Annapurna Auditorium of Raj Bhavan. The Governor said that healthy people must donate blood at least once in a year. Describing blood donation as a big social work, he said that in case of emergency, the need of blood is a big factor in saving the life of the patient.

Weakness does not come from blood donation

The lives of three patients can be saved by a one-time donation of blood. Accidents can happen to anyone. That’s why think about the emergency of your family and do donate blood. He said that blood formation is a natural process of the body. After donating blood, blood is formed again in the body. He said that there is no physical weakness in blood donation.

Only 30 percent of citizens do voluntary blood donation

KGMU Vice-Chancellor (Lt. Gen.) Bipin Puri said that out of the total blood donation, only 30 percent of the conscious citizens voluntarily donate blood. The remaining 70 percent blood donation is done only in view of saving the lives of the relatives of the patients in case of emergency. He told that the blood donation of one blood donor can save the lives of three patients. One blood donor can save the lives of three people. Because platelets, plasma, red blood cells (RBC) are found in one unit of blood in the form of components. The patient is given blood components according to his need.

certificates given to blood donors

The Governor gave certificates to the blood donors present in the Raj Bhavan. He said that the officers and employees of Raj Bhavan, who were unable to donate blood in the camp due to any illness, must donate blood in the next camp. Principal Secretary Medical Education Alok Kumar honored the Governor by presenting mementos related to blood donation in the programme. A total of 82 officers and employees donated blood including Additional Chief Secretary Governor Dr. Sudhir M. Bobde, Medical Incharge Raj Bhavan Anil Nirvana, Lady Doctor Raj Bhavan Dr. Geeta Chowdhary.

they can donate blood

be over 18 years old

weight more than 45 kg

hemoglobin is more than 12.5 grams

Should not have consumed alcohol or any other intoxicant 24 hours prior to blood donation

learn also

A healthy male can donate blood once in three months.

Cancer, jaundice, epilepsy, asthma, hemophilia, thalassemia patients cannot donate blood

Illness like typhoid, tetanus, cholera should not have happened before 15 days

Women cannot donate blood for one year after delivery.

Insulin takers cannot donate blood

Hepatitis B, C, TB, leprosy patients cannot donate blood

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rwz_8cnOXa4) blood donation camp