World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Early detection of brain tumor can save life

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Today, June 8 is being celebrated as World Brain Tumor Day. On World Tumor Day, medical experts around the world unite to emphasize the importance of timely detection and prompt medical treatment for brain tumours. The alarming global and Indian statistics prove the need for highest awareness and proactive measures. Doctors have said that the early signs of brain tumor should never be ignored, and one should seek expert care without hesitation.

Brain tumors account for about 2% of all cancers.

Dr. Manish Vaish, Senior Director, Neurosurgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali, said, “Globally, brain tumors account for about 2% of all cancers, which is a major health problem. In India alone, about 40,000 patients die annually. New cases are reported. These figures prove the importance of immediate action and raising awareness.”

Can affect individuals across age groups

It is important to recognize the varied manifestations of brain tumors. Studies show that brain tumors can affect individuals of all age groups including children and older adults. These tumors can appear in different forms, such as benign and malignant. Common types of brain tumors include glioma, meningioma, pituitary adenoma, and acoustic neuroma.

Signs and symptoms of tumors

Dr. Yashpal Singh Bundela, Senior Consultant, Sushrut Brain & Spine People, New Delhi, while stressing the need to raise awareness said, “Awareness is key in the fight against brain tumours. By educating, we empower individuals to seek medical care in a timely manner. Persistent headaches, seizures, mental changes, and balance problems are common episodic warning signs that should never be ignored.”

Timely detection plays a vital role in treatment outcomes and enhances the quality of life of patients.

early detection of brain tumors

Dr. Vaish continued, “The earlier a brain tumor is diagnosed, the more options are available to treat it – surgery, radio therapy, and chemotherapy. Medical advances and neurosurgery techniques have made life easier for individuals with brain tumors. has significantly improved prognosis. By identifying tumors at an earlier stage, doctors can design more effective treatment plans and improve patient outcomes. Emphasizing the importance of early detection allows physicians to improve the prognosis and prognosis for those affected by brain tumors. Helps Increase Quality of Life Prompt action in recognizing and addressing brain tumor symptoms can make a life-saving difference.

Ignoring these first signs of brain tumor can lead to fatal consequences. If you or anyone near you has this problem, then it is mandatory to consult a neuro specialist immediately. Seeking their professional guidance at the earliest can greatly improve treatment outcome and improve prognosis.