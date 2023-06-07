World Brain Tumor Day 2023 June 8: Headache is the initial sign of brain tumor, know symptoms and treatment

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Everyone experiences headache from time to time. Although it is rarely something that requires going to the hospital. When there is too much stress at home or work, you may get a headache. Migraine sufferers also often experience headaches. But do you know that headache can also be a sign of brain tumor. You should not take it lightly, especially when the headache is frequent and severe. World Brain Tumor Day is being celebrated on 8th June, Thursday. Know the history of Brain Tumor Day along with its importance, its symptoms and treatment from experts.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: History of World Brain Tumor Day

World Brain Tumor Day was first proposed by the German Brain Tumor Association. The Deutsche HirtenTumorhilfe (German Brain Tumor Association) established this day as the International Day of Remembrance for those who lost their lives from brain tumors in the year 2000.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Significance of World Brain Tumor Day

World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated to increase public knowledge about brain tumours, their forms, symptoms and treatments. Brain tumor is the most specific form of cancer in the world. Additionally, it is one of the most dangerous types of cancer. It is important to spread awareness about it on World Brain Tumor Day.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: What is brain tumor?

Experts say that a brain tumor is an abnormal growth of cells in the brain or surrounding tissue. There are two main types, one is a primary brain tumor, which originates in the brain. The second is a metastatic brain tumor, which begins as cancer in another part of the body and then spreads to the brain.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: History of World Brain Tumor Day

World Brain Tumor Day was first proposed by the German Brain Tumor Association. The Deutsche HirtenTumorhilfe (German Brain Tumor Association) established this day as the International Day of Remembrance for those who lost their lives from brain tumors in the year 2000.

Is headache an early symptom of brain tumour?

Experts say that headache is a sign of brain tumor, but it does not mean that it is a medical emergency all the time. If your family member experiences severe, recurring or recurring headaches along with other symptoms such as seizures, changes in vision or difficulty speaking, it is important to be examined by a neurologist. Headache is a common symptom of brain tumors, especially those located in the front or temporal lobe of the brain. Headaches can be frequent and severe. Headaches can be troubling especially in the morning and can remain fine throughout the day. Vomiting can also happen and vomiting many times gives relief from headache. Read further about other common symptoms of brain tumor that you must know.

seizures

Seizures are a common symptom of brain tumors, especially those located in the temporal or parietal lobe of the brain, say experts. Seizures may be focal or generalized, and may involve different parts of the body.

Vision changes

A person may have blurred vision, double vision or loss of peripheral vision due to a brain tumour. This is because it is located near the optic nerve or can cause visual pathway changes.

Numbness

Brain tumors can cause weakness or numbness in the limbs, especially on one side of the body.

changes in mood or personality

Brain tumors can also cause changes in mood, behavior or personality. You may see depression and irritability.

difficulty with balance or coordination

Experts say brain tumors can affect the cerebellum, which controls balance and coordination. So, the person may have difficulty in walking or coordination.

brain tumor treatment

The treatment of brain tumor depends on the type, size, location and grade of the tumor. Compared to earlier times, now it is very possible that the patient can be treated. Learn about treatment options…

surgery

Surgery is usually the first thing that doctors recommend as a treatment for this brain condition, especially for those who are located in a place that can be safely reached by surgery. The goal is basically to remove as much of the tumor as possible without causing any damage to the TU of the surrounding brain.

Radiation therapy

In this, high-energy beams of radiation are used to kill cancer cells and shrink the tumour. It can be used after surgery to kill remaining cancer cells or as a primary treatment for tumors that cannot be removed surgically.

chemotherapy

It uses drugs to kill cancer cells and can be used alone or in combination with other treatments.