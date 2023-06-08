World Brain Tumor Day 2023: World Brain Tumor Day is being celebrated today, know how to identify it

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Every year June 8 is celebrated as World Brain Tumor Day. This day is celebrated every year to create awareness among people globally about brain tumour. Experts say that if those signs are identified in time, then it is easy to diagnose brain tumor. World Brain Tumor Day is celebrated to make people aware of brain tumour.

What is Brain Tumor

Brain tumor is a growth of cells in or near the brain. Brain tumor can occur in the brain tissue. It can also happen near brain tissue. Nerves, pituitary gland, pineal gland and membranes covering the surface of the brain can also occur in nearby places.

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: World Brain Tumor Day Theme

This year’s theme (World Brain Tumor Day 2023 Theme) can get rid of tumor by giving better protection (What is Better Safe Than Tumour).

symptoms of brain tumorBrain tumor headaches, personality changes, vision problems, memory loss, frequent mood swings, tingling or stiffness on one side of the body, loss of balance, nausea, fatigue, anxiety or depression, difficulty communicating Symptoms include difficulty concentrating, feeling confused or disoriented.

save like this

Do exercise and yoga daily.

Take care of weight with plenty of sleep.

Do not consume tobacco and alcohol.