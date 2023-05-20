World Costlier Countries: In these countries your income will be less than your expenses

World Costlier Countries: The Corona epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia war have greatly increased inflation worldwide. The monthly budget of the house has also deteriorated due to the increased inflation along with the things of daily need. But do you know that there are many such expensive cities in the world where the common man cannot even think of living. According to the survey report of World of statistics, there are many countries including Bermuda, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Norway, Singapore, Iceland which are so expensive that your entire salary will be reduced, but the expenses will not be met.

Beautiful, but exorbitantly expensive city Bermuda: The first name in the list of expensive countries released by the World of statistics is Bermuda. Here the beauty of the sea beach attracts people towards itself. Bermuda’s cost of living is much higher than any city in the US-UK. If Bermuda’s cost of living is compared to India, then it is about 83 percent costlier than India.

How expensive the cost of living in Bermuda is compared to India can be gauged from the fact that the thing you buy in India for Rs 100, you will have to pay about 83% more in Bermuda for that. Because Bermuda is 82.8 percent costlier than India. On the lines of Cost of Living, Switzerland, which is called the heaven of the earth, has reached the second number in this list. If Switzerland is compared to India in terms of cost, it is 81.3 percent costlier than India.

That is, if the salary a middle class Indian gets, if he has to live in Bermuda or Switzerland, then he will not be able to meet his average needs in terms of expenses. If someone’s salary is Rs.30,000 and his household expenses in India are met in Rs.25,000, but in Bermuda his expenses will increase by about Rs.21,000. That is, the expenditure which used to go for 25 thousand rupees in India, will have to pay about 46 thousand rupees for the same expenditure in Bermuda. While in Switzerland, he will have to spend around Rs 45,000 on household items.

Bermuda and Switzerland are not the only expensive countries where household expenses are one and a half to two times more. There are many other countries including Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Norway, Singapore, Iceland where the cost of living is much higher than that of India. According to World of statistics, Singapore is 76.0 percent costlier than India. Whereas Australia is 72.3 percent costlier than India. Whereas, America is 70.6 percent costlier than India. An average Indian will not even be able to meet his household expenses in these countries.

Per Capita Income: Actually, the per capita income of these countries is much higher than that of India, due to which the cost of living here is very high. For example, according to World Bank data, Bermuda’s per capita income in 2021 was $88,185.5. At the same time, Australia’s 55,947.1. American’s per capita income was 69,287.5, Singapore’s 116,486.5 while India’s per capita income in the year 2021 was just Rs 7,242.0.