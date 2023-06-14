World Cup 2023: Big blow to New Zealand, after Williamson, this star all-rounder is also out of the World Cup

Michael Bracewell Out Of World Cup 2023:Before the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India, the New Zealand cricket team has suffered another major setback. Team’s star all-rounder Michael Bracewell have been injured. Bracewell is out of the World Cup after injury. Bracewell is to undergo surgery in England on Thursday (June 15) after which he will undergo a long rehabilitation process due to which he will be away from cricket for the next 6 months. Bracewell was injured during the T20 Blast being played in England. Before him, Kane Williamson has already been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury in IPL.

Two major setbacks for New Zealand before the World Cup

This information was given by issuing an official statement on behalf of the New Zealand cricket team. Regarding the injury, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said, ‘Michael is a player playing for the team and after making his international debut, he has performed brilliantly for New Zealand in the last 15 months. We have seen his great skills in all three departments of the game and he was shaping up to be a key player for us in the World Cup in India. At the same time, New Zealand’s white ball captain Williamson has also undergone surgery and he is also unlikely to play in the World Cup. Stead said, ‘Williamson is doing everything he can to be there but still there is a possibility that he will not be there. After this Bracewell again, these are two big losses.

Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup after rupturing right achilles

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 14, 2023



Had scored a century against India

In a match of the ODI series played between India and New Zealand at the beginning of the year, Michael Bracewell played a memorable inning of 140 not out in 78 balls while chasing runs. Although New Zealand could not win the match, but Bracewell had won everyone’s heart with his fiery innings. He took six wickets in five matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL 2023.

Bracewell’s international career to date

Bracewell, who was named New Zealand’s ODI player of the year last year, made his debut last year. Bracewell plays in all three formats for New Zealand. He has played 8 Tests, 19 ODIs and 16 T20 International matches so far. While batting in Test, he has scored 259 runs and has taken 25 wickets in bowling. Apart from this, Bracewell has scored 510 runs in ODIs with the help of 2 centuries and has taken 15 wickets in bowling. At the same time, in T20 International, Bracewell has scored 113 runs with the bat and has taken 21 wickets in bowling.

