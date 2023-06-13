World Cup 2023: India-England team will clash at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the city will see the thrill of cricket

World Cup 2023 Schedule : The ODI World Cup 2023 will start at the end of this year. This time India is hosting it. BCCI has drafted the schedule for this ODI World Cup. Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, which has got the chance to host the World Cup for the first time, has been facing criticism for ‘low bounce and slowness’ on its pitch for a long time.

The city’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium recently successfully hosted 7 matches with ‘Lucknow Super Giants’ during the Indian Premier League. After which it is once again ready to host the World Cup cricket match between India and England on 29 October.

Team India likes Ekana Stadium because

A key official in the BCCI said that the second reason for this time’s World Cup match to be held in Lucknow is that the pitch at the Ekana Stadium is spin-friendly, as Team India has specifically requested the BCCI for the same. The pitch of Ekana Stadium is favorable for spinners and Team India wants to make full use of it, hence has requested for this pitch. Along with this, Lucknow can also get some more matches.

Ready to host World Cup matches – Managing Director

Uday Sinha, Managing Director of Ekana Sports City, said on Monday that we are ready to host World Cup matches here. It is a matter of pride for us if we get the hosting rights of mega event here. The pitch of the stadium is being renovated. We will be fully prepared for international matches by September.

BCCI sent the schedule to ICC

According to media reports, BCCI has shared the draft schedule with ICC. The ICC has sent this schedule to all the countries involved in the tournament. The schedule will be formally released after getting the consent of the cricket boards of all the countries. 48 matches will be played between 10 teams in the World Cup. According to reports, the Indian team will play a total of 9 league matches in the group stage of the ODI World Cup, in which the first match will be played against Australia. Apart from this, the seventh and ninth matches will be played with the qualifier teams. Which is proposed to be held from 5 October to 11 November.

India vs Australia – October 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan – October 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan – 15 October

India vs Bangladesh – 19 October, Pune

India vs New Zealand – October 22, Dharamsala

India vs England – October 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifiers – 2 November, Mumbai

India vs South Africa – 5 November, Kolkata

India vs Qualifiers – 11 November, Bengaluru

The match will be played till 19 November

The World Cup will be held from October 5 to November 19. The current champion England can take on New Zealand in the opening match. Both the teams last played the final in 2019 at Lord’s ground. This match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The clash between India and Pakistan can take place on October 15 on this ground. The final of the tournament is also likely to be held in Ahmedabad. Australia and New Zealand will compete in Dharamshala on 29 October. Australia and England match will be held in Ahmedabad on November 4. The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be held in Pune on November 1.

There will be competition for the last two places.

Apart from India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa have confirmed their place to play this World Cup. A qualifying tournament will be held in June-July in Zimbabwe for the last two places. In this, apart from two former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and host Zimbabwe have to participate.

