World Cup 2023: Pakistan will send its security delegation to inspect match venues

Pakistan ODI of the year ICC (International Cricket Council) world cup is preparing to send a security delegation to India to inspect the venues before giving travel clearance to its team for the An official source in the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) said that after the Eid holidays Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) After the election of the new chairman of the Security Council, the government, including the Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs, will decide when to send the security delegation to India.

PCB officials will also come to India

This source said, ‘The security delegation will go with the PCB representation to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play during the World Cup. This delegation will also inspect the security and other arrangements. He said that the delegation would visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the venue of the India-Pakistan match on October 15.

All 10 stadiums will be upgraded before World Cup 2023, BCCI will spend Rs 500 crore

Delegation will submit report after inspection

He said, ‘It is a practice for the cricket board to take permission from the government before any tour of India. The government usually sends a delegation to India before the tour. The delegation will interact with the officials of the World Cup match venue and discuss and inspect the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media going to the tournament. He said that if the delegation felt that it would be better for Pakistan to play at some other venue instead of the designated venue, it would mention it in its report.

There may be demand for change of places

“If the delegation has any concerns, the PCB will share the report with the ICC and the BCCI (Indian cricket board),” he said. A PCB source confirmed that the government had sent a joint delegation to inspect the venues the last time Pakistan went to India for the T20 World Cup. “Pakistan’s match against India in Dharamsala (2016 T20 World Cup) was shifted to Kolkata on the recommendation of the delegation,” he said.

Doubt still on Pakistan’s tour of India

The source said that Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup would be confirmed only after the government clears the PCB. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hockey Federation is awaiting approval to send its team for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in August. Recently the country’s football team played in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru only after getting NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the government bodies at the last minute. The ODI World Cup will be played in 10 Indian cities from October 5 to November 19.