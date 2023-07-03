World Cup 2023: PCB sought permission from the Prime Minister of Pakistan to go to India for the World Cup, know what he said

PCB wrote letter to Pakistan Prime Minister: to be held in India in October-November ODI World Cup 2023 Whether Pakistan’s team will participate in it or not, it will be clear soon. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Has written a letter seeking permission to send the team to India for the World Cup. Please tell that ICC has released the schedule of World Cup 2023. The great match between India and Pakistan is to be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the report of ‘ESPN Cricinfo’, the PCB has also sent this letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and External Affairs. The board has sought advice on the national team’s trip to India. The board has also asked whether the government has any objection regarding the five venues of Pakistan’s matches. The PCB told Cricinfo, ‘Immediately after the announcement of the World Cup schedule last Tuesday, we wrote to our patron, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, through the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). We have also sent this letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. We have requested him for permission to participate in the World Cup.

Pakistan government will decide whether the team will play the World Cup

He further said, ‘The decision to give permission to visit India and play at the venue of our matches is the prerogative of the Government of Pakistan. We have full faith in the decision of our government and we will follow whatever advice is given. He said, ‘It is entirely up to the Government of Pakistan what process they want to follow before advising us on the next step. For this, if there is a need to send an advance team to India to inspect the venues and hold meetings with the organisers, it will do so. This decision will be completely of the government. According to the report, this letter was written on 26 June.

6 October Pakistan vs Qualifier 1, Hyderabad

12 October Pakistan vs Qualifier 2, Hyderabad

15 October, India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad

20 October Australia v Pakistan, Bengaluru

23 October, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai

27 October, Pakistan v South Africa, Chennai

31 October, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata

Nov 4 New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru

12 November, England v Pakistan, Kolkata

