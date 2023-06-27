World Cup 2023 schedule and venue announced, India-Pakistan match on October 15

Mumbai, 27 June (Hindustan). The schedule and list of ten venues for the 46-day ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted by India later this year has been released. The much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 15 October.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will begin their campaign against five-time World Cup winners Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Australia will take on South Africa in Lucknow on October 13. The India-Pakistan mega-match will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 15 October.

Pakistan will take on Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England will take on South Africa in Mumbai the next day. India will square off against New Zealand on October 22 at picturesque Dharamsala and Australia will take on arch-rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. India will face England on October 29 in Lucknow.

The last match of the group stage will be played between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on 12 November. The first semi-final will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday 15th November and the second semi-final will be held in Kolkata the next day. There will be a reserve day in both the semi-finals. The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 and November 20 has been kept as a reserve day.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament, with the first eight teams having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two places will be determined at the end of the qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9. Each team will play the other nine in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.