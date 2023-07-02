World Cup 2023: Sri Lankan team to start campaign with match against South Africa, see full schedule here

Sri Lankan The team crushed the hosts Zimbabwe badly by 9 wickets and confirmed their ticket to the World Cup 2023. The Sri Lankan team performed brilliantly in the World Cup qualifiers and have won all the four matches they have played so far. The Sri Lankan team is the 9th team to reach the World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka has reached the qualifier 2 spot in the World Cup. At the same time, after the Sri Lankan team qualified, the team’s campaign and World Cup schedule has also come to the fore. The Sri Lankan team has to play its first match in the World Cup against South Africa on 7 October.

See the full schedule of the Sri Lankan team here

October 7 – Sri Lanka v South Africa (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

12 October – Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

16 October – Sri Lanka v Australia (Ekana Stadium, Lucknow)

21 October – Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1 (Ekana Stadium, Lucknow)

26 October – Sri Lanka v England (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

30 October – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (MCA Stadium, Pune)

2 November – Sri Lanka v India (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

6 November – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

9 November – Sri Lanka v New Zealand (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

Captain Shanaka gave credit for the victory to the entire team

At the same time, after reaching Sri Lanka’s World Cup 2023, team captain Dasun Shanaka said that ‘coming into the qualifiers is always difficult. But even if you go through this process, the team that we have come here with, we know we are going to qualify. Credit to other teams, in between some teams gave us a good fight but still we are the better team. This is a great achievement. What we have done in the past in World Cups, it is necessary to showcase Sri Lanka on the big stage. The World Cup is the main focus for us. There also we will do well, it is expected.