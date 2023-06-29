World Cup 2023: Uproar over Mohali not having a single World Cup match, Congress blames AAP

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Venue: The ICC has announced the tournament to be held in India on Tuesday (June 27). icc world cup 2023 Schedule has been released. In which the details of 10 cities were given for this Mahakumbh of cricket to be held from 5th October to 19th November. But the controversy has started when Mohali, Indore, Rajkot, Ranchi and Nagpur did not get even a single match. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hair condemned the exclusion of Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium from the list of host cities. He claimed that the selection of host cities was motivated by political reasons.

Punjab minister alleges ‘political interference’

The Punjab Sports Minister alleged ‘political interference’ and sarcastically said, ‘Everyone knows who is leading the BCCI.’ He says that the Mohali Cricket Stadium has been witness to some major matches of the 1996 and 2011 World Cups, but this time it was not given a chance to host a single match. Meet Hare said that PCA Stadium Mohali is not only one of the top five stadiums in India but also comes in the list of selected stadiums in the world. The exclusion of Mohali, the first choice of cricket lovers, from the list of host grounds is politically motivated. This injustice done to Punjab will not be tolerated.

BCCI Vice President said this

After this, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has told the reason behind not giving the World Cup match to the Punjab Cricket Association. Shukla has revealed that the existing IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali does not meet the standards of the ICC, whose approval is crucial in finalizing the venues for the tournament. Shukla said that this time 12 venues have been selected for the mega cricket event, something which has not happened before.

Rajeev Shukla told ANI that, ‘For the first time, 12 venues have been selected for the World Cup. Earlier, not so many venues were chosen in the last World Cup. Out of these 12 venues, practice matches will be held in Trivandrum and Guwahati, while league matches will be held at the rest of the venues. More centers have been accommodated.

Congress held AAP government responsible

Now the Congress party has also joined in this dispute. Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for not including Mohali in the list of cities to host matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Another Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday asked the BCCI why Mohali was not chosen as the venue for the ODI Cricket World Cup. Some other opposition leaders hinted at political interference in the event and wondered why Ahmedabad was getting big-ticket matches compared to many other places.

